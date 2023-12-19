Queensbury Academy enter Priory Church Christmas Tree Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have entered a beautiful tree into the Priory Church Christmas Tree Festival. Staff and students teamed up to drape the tree with personalised baubles and ornaments made up of hand prints. The decorated tree represents the school’s CARE values, with hands for cooperation, baubles filled with messages of personal aspiration, red lights to demonstrate respect and the star at the top to represent endeavour.

The Priory Church of St Peter has stood in the centre of Dunstable for over 900 years and has been a central part of life in Dunstable, both as a place of worship but also as a community venue, playing a part in a number of historical events.

The church held the first Christmas Tree Festival in 2019 and the community now look forward to the annual event. A variety of local clubs, groups, organisations and businesses decorate and display a tree. The trees transform the church into a festive wonderland and visitors from far and wide come to see them.

Queensbury students have also taken part in a Christmas Jumper Day on the 18th of December in exchange for a charitable donation to the NSPCC. The NSPCC is the UK's leading children's charity, preventing abuse and helping those affected to recover.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: