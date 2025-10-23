LGBTQIA+ news: Sign up for Queer Weekly and enjoy essential reading in a great free newsletter

By Laura Andrew, Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 11:10 BST
Sign up for our new Queer Weekly newsletter for essential reading from across the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ news.placeholder image
Sign up for our new Queer Weekly newsletter for essential reading from across the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ news. | NW
Searching for a safe and welcoming place to read the week’s essential LGBTQIA+ news, opinions and other great coverage? We have a newsletter for that.

The Queer Weekly newsletter delivers a regular selection of essential reading across the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ news - and you can sign up for free.

Featuring the latest news stories, issues of the week, cultural highlights and much more, our weekly newsletter is all about creating a community and platform to discuss issues that are close to our writers’ hearts - and yours, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By subscribing to the free email, you're supporting the work of our journalists who are dedicated to bringing you trusted, quality coverage on a broad range of topics.

Interested in reading the first edition? It’s launching soon, and here’s how you sign up.

  • Click here to visit our newsletter page
  • Type in your email address in the box at the top of the page
  • Scroll down and tick the box next to Queer Weekly. You can also sign up for any of our other newsletters at the same time
  • Press the ‘sign up’ button at the bottom of the page - and that’s it!
  • If there’s a topic you would like to see featured in our newsletter in future, contact our team [email protected] and [email protected].

Thank you for supporting our coverage of these important stories - speak to you soon.

Related topics:LGBTQ+
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice