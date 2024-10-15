Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton earlier this year boosted the town’s economy by £7 million according to an independent report.

An evaluation report of the event, which took place at Stockwood Park over the second May Bank Holiday weekend, found it created various social and economic benefits.

These included uplifting the town’s image and community pride, and creating opportunities and skills for people in the area.

A survey found 87% of attendees left the weekend with a positive impression of Luton, while more than half said their perception of the town had improved.

The sights of Radio 1's Big Weekend, which provided a big economic boost for Luton, as captured by Luton News reporter Olivia Preston

Income was generated from visitors who attended the festival and either stayed overnight in accommodation, or spent money in the town over the three day event.

The report reflects on how the experience benefited the 284 Luton Rising Festival Maker volunteers, who gained skills and felt a sense of pride in their community.

An outreach programme led by the BBC gave students valuable career development opportunities, with plans to continue this engagement in the form of a BBC Careers Day, due to be held in Luton in early 2025.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for inclusive growth at Luton Council said: “BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend was phenomenal and it’s still hard to believe over three million viewers had their eyes on Stockwood Park.

“Not only did it create great excitement for those attending, but it also generated a significant amount for the local economy.

“We are really thrilled to see all the positive feedback left by those who may have come with preconceived ideas but left with a new, improved image of the town that we all know and love.

“The feedback from volunteers was also very positive, as many were happy for the opportunity to showcase Luton in a positive light.

“Feedback has shown a real interest from businesses and the community to host large music events in the future to create more opportunities for our local people and businesses.

“Importantly, the event’s success shows Luton can manage fantastic major events of this kind safely and successfully, so we are excited to talk to commercial partners to build on the legacy of the weekend.”

Among the positive comments highlighted by the report was this from a Luton resident: “I'm a strong advocate for the positive sides of living in Luton, and the Big Weekend felt like an extremely significant cultural moment for the town.

“Myself and my friends and family will talk about it for years to come. I felt privileged to attend and proud to live in Luton.

“It felt like Luton was seen for its positive strengths instead of negative stereotypes.”

Another visitor added: “Prior to coming to Luton, I had only heard negative views and was quite worried about the safety in Luton but with the volunteers, security and police, I can confirm we felt very safe.”

Meanwhile, a volunteer who helped at the event commented: “One of the highlights of volunteering was guiding festival-goers who had lost their way or needed directions to the venue.

“Their smiles and laughter when I pointed them in the right direction using ‘the big blue finger,’ made the experience truly memorable.”

Among the headline acts during the course of the festival were Coldplay, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter and Chase & Status.