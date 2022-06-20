Radio 1 DJs Rickie and Melvin return to their Luton roots in pop up events at University of Bedfordshire

Megan and Quadri with Melvin, Ricki and Charlie

University of Bedfordshire alumni Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom returned to their old stomping ground to broadcast their show live from the Luton campus.

The pair – who met while hosting student radio shows together at the University – brought along co-host Charlie Hedges for a fun-filled week of games, dares and non-stop chat!

Broadcasting from a ‘pop-up’ radio studio based at the Luton campus, their Radio 1 show aired live from Monday to Thursday.

Melvin said: “I had the best time at the University – it was my first taste of freedom from my mum’s house! As soon as I came back to the town, I just started smiling straight away.”

Rickie added: “I remember being here as a student and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that years down the line I’d be back as a Radio 1 presenter!”

On Monday, the trio unearthed some clips of Melvin and Rickie’s days broadcasting on the University’s student radio station Luton FM – now known as radiolab.beds.ac.uk

Later on they were joined by current Bedfordshire students, Joe and Priscilla, to chat about university life.

The following day, the presenters headed over to the Students’ Union Metro Bar & Kitchen to take a shift, making pizzas and pouring drinks for unsuspecting students and staff.

Rickie, Melvin & Charlie also caught up with graduates Quadri and Megan, who have been taking part in Covid catch-up graduations over the last two weeks, after the pandemic postponed their ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.

Rickie and Melvin returned to where they got their first taste of radio on Wednesday, with a visit to the Radio LaB studios. While there, they spoke with current students and even appeared on the live broadcast, talking to the station’s student managers, Toby and Nathan.

On Thursday, the trio rounded up the week’s antics before heading to Luton Airport to play ‘Charlie’s Fly-Through’, a game with the aim of working out the mystery destinations of travellers.