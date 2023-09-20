Rainbows Going For Gold!
These awards are presented few and far between and Heeba has worked very hard to achieve hers.
A minimum of 18 hours of group activity is required to achieve this award, including earning a minimum of 12 different badges along the way! Heeba has completed well in excess of that, going above and beyond.
These activities break down into 6 different ‘Theme Awards’ that all need to be completed to achieve the Gold Award.
A Theme Award can be achieved by completing 3 hours of activities based around that theme, along-side an Interest badge and a Skill Builder badge.
The 6 Theme Awards are: Know Myself, Express Myself, Be Well, Have Adventures, Take Action and Skills for my Future.
Heeba finalised her Gold Award by making an enormous poster, depicting her journey towards earning her Gold Award. The poster was bigger than her! She proudly showed this to all other Rainbows in her group, answering all their questions and inspiring them to ‘go for gold’.
Everyone at 4th Stopsley Rainbows is incredibly proud to see Heeba complete her Gold Award. It is more than deserved.
To show their proudness, her Leaders presented her with a ‘Rainbows Well Done’ badge and some Rainbows hair bobbles, in addition to Gold Award.
Jen Avis, one of Heeba’s Leaders, said: “It has given us great joy to see just how hard Heeba has worked over her time in Rainbows. Heeba’s mother has also been very supportive and assisted Heeba in reaching her goal! I’m pleased to say, Heeba already has plans on how she’d like to complete her Brownies Gold Award, when she moves on to Brownies next year!”