Luton News

The article, provided by a news agency, made the following statements concerning Mr Kayani:

“Luton man pretended to run a Greggs as he conned councils out of nearly £200,000 in Covid grants”

“He fraudulently claimed Covid grants in 2020”

“A man from Luton who conned nearly £200,000 in Covid grants by pretending to run a Greggs bakery has avoided jail time”

“Rais Kayani…took advantage of Government emergency funds to help companies through the pandemic by making false applications to councils”

“Between May 4 and May 9, 2020, he made false applications for the Small Business Grant Fund at St Helens, Thurrock and Rochdale councils”

“In the fraud against St Helens Local Authority, Kayani sent correspondence to the Council impersonating high street bakery chain Greggs”

Luton News accepts that each of these statements were false. Luton News accepts that Mr Kayani did not impersonate Greggs bakery or any other business. He did not send any correspondence and did not make the applications for Covid grants referred to.

Luton News is informed that the prosecution in Mr Kayani’s case accepted that he did not make the applications for Covid grants. A statement issued by the Crown Prosecution Service, on which the article was based, confirms that the identity of those who did make the applications is unknown.

The Luton News is happy to clarify the situation and would like to apologise to Mr Kayani for the inaccuracies in its reporting and for any upset or confusion caused. A representative for Mr Kayani has provided the following statement: