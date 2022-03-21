Raise a glass to a free drink and help combat loneliness at a Houghton Regis pub

The promotion is also raising funds for charity

The Crown pub in Houghton Regis is one of 40 pubs across the East of England offering customers a Buy One Get One Free promotion on selected drinks, as part of Here’s to the Pub campaign.

The promotion is also supporting The Marmalade Trust, a leading charity in the UK combating loneliness, by donating 20p to the charity for every drink given away.

Running until Sunday, March 27, customers are eligible for Buy One Get One Free which they can claim by downloading a voucher via the Great British Pubs website.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again throughout March on an exciting and wide range of products, including from the low and no category.

“We are pleased to be supporting The Marmalade Trust in this promotion too. Over the past couple of years, loneliness has become more prevalent than ever. The turmoil of the past couple of years has shown the importance of community-spirit and the central role that pubs play in their local area. Our pubs are not only social hubs for people to come together but they are often lifelines for those who live alone or in need of company.”

Nick concluded: “I cannot think of a better way of getting people amongst friends than a great reason to come back into the pub – a free drink!”

Marmalade Trust is the UK’s leading loneliness charity for all ages and the only charity in the world specifically dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness.