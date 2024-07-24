File photo of students writing in their exercise books.

The number of suspensions in Luton schools reached a record high in the last academic year, new figures show.

It comes as Impetus, a charity advocating for disadvantaged young people, said the Government's ambition to break down barriers to education cannot be achieved "if tens of thousands of students are not in the classroom".

Department for Education figures show there were 2,242 suspensions in the 2022-23 academic year – the highest since records began for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was up from 1,746 suspensions the year before, and an increase from 1,748 in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

Across England, suspensions rose 36% from 578,300 in 2021-22 to 787,000 last year – the highest number on record.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the figures are "another stark reminder" to the Government of the scale of the task ahead of it.

He said: "Schools work incredibly hard to support children and use suspensions and exclusions as a last resort, but they cannot be expected to address the full range of complex root-causes that can often lead to disruptive behaviour in the classroom."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of permanent exclusions across the country also reached a record high at 9,376 in 2022-23, a rise of 44% on the year before.

In Luton, there were 22 permanent exclusions last year – up from 18 in 2021-22.

Efua Poku-Amanfo, research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said the increased rate of exclusions may be a short-term problem for schools, but "becomes a much longer-term problem for society, young people’s health and their future opportunities".

She added: "Students excluded from school are more likely to be from low-income backgrounds, have lower attainment, and have special educational needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half (55%) of all suspensions in England were among children eligible for free school meals, meaning their parent or carer is receiving one of several benefits.

Of the suspensions in Luton, 1,112 (50%) were for children eligible for free school meals.

Steve Haines, director of public affairs at Impetus, said: "The Government has set a compelling ambition to break down barriers to education for all children, but this can't be achieved if tens of thousands of them are not in the classroom.

"We urgently need to take action to reduce preventable exclusions and support schools to ensure every child can learn and succeed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national figures also show children from Gypsy Roma backgrounds were more than three times as likely to receive a suspension, while kids from mixed white and black Caribbean backgrounds were 86% more likely than average to be suspended.

Of the children in Luton, those from Irish Traveller backgrounds had the highest suspension rate at 69.8 per 100 students – 12.4 times the area's average suspension rate of 5.6 per 100 students.

Education minister Stephen Morgan said the "shocking" figures are a wake-up call about problems in schools.

He added: "They put into sharp focus that too many pupils are being held back by their background and that our education system is failing to meet the needs of children with additional needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad