Recycling company tackles Central Beds driver shortage from within

Recruiting LGV drivers from within is helping combat the driver shortage, according to FCC Environment - a leading recycling and waste management company

And according to the Road Haulage Association, it will take an average of 18 months to train them – if enough candidates come forward.

In response, one of the country’s leading recycling and waste management companies has set out an internal recruitment drive to overcome the dearth of qualified LGV drivers.

Sweeper Operative Tom Dawson answered the call to keep FCC Environment services moving in Central Bedfordshire.

He said: “It’s been a really good move. I most enjoy being my own boss – deciding when to take a break, for example.”

And he urged others to follow his example: “If you have driving experience, go for it. There will always be roles for drivers.”

The company’s core services include business waste and municipal services, recycling, green energy and waste processing.

It recognises that LGV drivers are essential to support what they do across the country. Together with Central Bedfordshire Council, it has launched a concerted recruitment campaign – and is thrilled that so many of its own workforce have responded to the call.

FCC Environment spokesman Jason Canepe said: “We embarked on this process during the peak of the LGV driver crisis and I think investing in our own people and providing them with career opportunities is key to combating these challenges.

"It helps us keep providing high quality services and gives our own employees a chance to gain new skills.”

The LGV driver shortage – a combination of Brexit and the pandemic – is causing significant disruption to businesses across the UK.