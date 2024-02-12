Little Betsy Hills is getting in the swim for Betsy's Red Nose Day Swim 2024

People are being asked to Do Something Funny For Money for this year’s Comic Relief and for little Betsy Hills that means swimming with flippers, snorkel and her unicorn float.

Betsey, aged seven, will be taking on the fundraiser at Inspire Sports Village in Luton on Comic Relief Day and so far has raised £395 on her Just Giving page.

Mum Haley said: “My daughter Betsy is only seven and she’s decided she wants to raise some pennies for Red Nose Day. She’ll be swimming for two hours at Inspire swimming pool between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Comic Relief Day. She is such a caring little girl and never asks or wants for any recognition for all her good deeds but I feel like this time she deserves some praise.”

Betsy’s JustGiving page states: “Red Nose Day is back on Friday 15 March and I'm joining people across the nation to do something fun for money.

“So I will be swimming as many lengths as I can in two hours using my favourite bits of swimming equipment, my flippers, snorkel and my unicorn float. I will be doing this at Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

“However much you can spare, your donation will go to Comic Relief to help people facing poverty in our communities, here in the UK and around the world."