Refit starts on new Lidl store in Luton's The Mall

Lidl is set to open in Luton's The Mall this autumn

It was announced last March that Lidl would take over the unit formerly occupied by M&S in the shopping centre.

Working with construction firm Princebuild, the final works at the store are expected to take around four months, with an opening date tipped this autumn.

The new store will create around 40 jobs and will have a sales area of 1,320m², featuring an in-store bakery and customer toilets.

Jason Buckley, regional head of property at Lidl, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the fit out works.