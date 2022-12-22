The Round Bush pub in Luton has reopened following a stylish facelift to create a family friendly venue.

The pub, in Hancock Drive, has been refurbished to feature a new bar area and revamped dining area with extra seating.

The exterior has also had a facelift, including new signage and paintwork plus new outdoor seating area.

The Round Bush pub reopens tonight (December 22)

The relaunched pub has also introduced a new food menu including Chilli Con Carne, Chicken Tikka Masala, Mushroom Bolognese and a selection of pizzas. The pub will also be reintroducing Sunday roasts with a veggie option and a great menu for kids too.

The team have put together a superb drinks range including cask ales and award-winning beers brewed just twenty miles down the road from Bedford-based brewery, Brewpoint.

The pub will also be offering a happy hour from Monday-Friday with two cocktails for £10 including Passionfruit Martini, Mojito and firm favourite, Espresso Martini.

Landlord Martin Buhagiar said: “I am delighted to be opening The Round Bush. Bushmead deserves a family-friendly pub that serves the community and that is exactly what we aim to provide. It is a complete change in direction for me professionally and I cannot wait to get started.”

Chris Reed, Wells & Co Regional Development Manager, said: “It’s an honour to be able to reopen the Round Bush to the community once again. The pub looks great and Martin and the team have done a great job, ready to reopen just before the Christmas period begins.”

