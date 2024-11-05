Remembrance Day: Events and parades in Luton, Houghton Regis and Dunstable this weekend

Every November, as we remember those who gave their lives for our freedom and those that continue to fight for our country, our communities come together to hold special commemorative services.

This year marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history, which proved a pivotal moment in the Second World War.

Luton and Dunstable’s towns and villages are preparing to come together for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day this weekend. Here are the events in each of the towns:

Luton

Remembrance Sunday, November 10 – Parade will leave Park Street West at 10.40am and march to the Town Hall for a service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny at 11am. This will include a time of silence, prayers, and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial.

A service of remembrance at the Marsh Road War Memorial, starting at 11am.

Armistice Day, November 11 - Service will be held from the Town Hall steps with attendees welcomed by Rev David Kesterton, Dean of Luton just before 11am. The Last Post will be played then a two minutes’ silence on the hour.

A service at the War Memorial in Stopsley, starting at 11am

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the council, said: “As the country comes together to remember servicemen and women we will have the chance to share in these poignant moments as we come together outside the Town Hall on Sunday and Monday.

“Both town centre occasions are always well supported by residents and we invite people to join us as we honour those who have lost their lives as well as those who continue to serve.”

Dunstable

Remembrance Sunday, November 10 – Parade will start at Grove House Gardens at 10.30 am, with the procession going through the town centre towards Priory Gardens for wreath laying at the War Memorial. This will be followed by a service at Priory Church.

High Street North and High Street South between Grove House and Priory House Heritage Centre will be temporarily closed from 10.30am to 11am on Sunday.

Armistice Day, November 11 – An Act of Remembrance will be held in Priory Gardens at the War Memorial with a short reading from 11am.

Houghton Regis

Remembrance Sunday, November 10 – Service at All Saints Parish Church, starting at 9.45 am, followed by an Act of Remembrance at the Memorial Stone. Light refreshments will be served afterwards at the Memorial Hall by Houghton Regis Helpers and representatives from Houghton Regis Youth Council.

Road closures will be in place along the High Street and ‘the Green’ Houghton Regis from 10.45am to 11.15am.

Armistice Day, November 11 – An Armistice Day Service will be held at the Memorial Stone at 10.40am, officiated by Father Diego Galanzino and supported by Raymond Barnett from Houghton Regis Baptist Church and the RAF Association.