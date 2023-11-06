Remembrance Day marks when World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918

Luton and Dunstable’s towns and villages are preparing to come together for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day this weekend.

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service in front of Luton Town Hall, by the war memorial. Attendees will be welcomed just before 11am by Rev David Kesterton, Dean of Luton. On the hour, the Last Post will play before a two minutes’ silence.

On Remembrance Sunday, a parade will leave Park Street West at 10.40am and march towards the Town Hall for a short service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny at 11am. This will include a time of silence, prayers, participation from civic leaders and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the memorial.

A past event for Armistice Day in Luton. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the Council, said: “This weekend, once again our nation comes together to remember servicemen and women, many of who paid the ultimate sacrifice. In Luton we will have the chance to share in these sombre moments as we gather outside the Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

“Please join us as a town we honour the dead as well as those who continue to serve.”

Meanwhile in Houghton Regis, people are invited to gather at the Memorial Stone at 10:40am for a service, with light refreshments after at the council offices on Saturday (November 11).

All Saints’ Parish Church will hold a service of remembrance on Sunday (November 12) starting at 9.45am. An act of remembrance will follow immediately after at the Memorial Stone on the village green at 10.55am. Both events will be officiated by the parish priest, Father Diego Galanzino, and light refreshments will be served afterwards at the memorial hall.