Luton and Dunstable’s towns and villages are preparing to come together for Remembrance Sunday.

Luton Council is holdings its Remembrance service on November 13 at the War Memorial from 10.57am. Military and local organisations will be starting the annual parade at Park Street West before marching to the town centre for the service to honour the fallen.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11am before the sounding of the Last Post and then Reveille. There will then be readings, hymns, the laying of the wreaths, before the parade marches back to Park Street West at 11.30am.

Luton Remembrance Sunday 2021: Photo by Martin Gazeley

In Dunstable, the Town Council will be organising the Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Sunday November 13. The act of remembrance and the service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

The parade will form up in Grove House Gardens at 10am and the procession will march off, at approximately 10.35 am and will pass via High Street North to the crossroads and traffic lights and down High Street South (A5) to Priory House.

The Town Mayor with other dignitaries will be taking the salute outside Priory House, and the parade will then proceed through Priory Gardens to the War Memorial.

The Parade and the Civic Party will form up at the War Memorial to observe the 2 minutes silence at 11.00 am, which will be marked by the firing of maroons and the playing of the Last Post. The Exhortation and Kohima will then be read, followed by the laying of wreaths.

