Parading through the streets of Luton for Remembrance Sunday

Luton people turned out in force over a sombre weekend to remember those who had given their lives in conflicts around the world as well as those currently serving with the armed services.

On Saturday, Armistice Day, a brief service was held outside the Town Hall War Memorial. Civic dignitaries and members of the public were welcomed shortly before 11am by Rev David Kesterton, Dean of Luton. The Last Post was played before a two minutes’ silence on the hour. The brief commemoration concluded after the singing of the National Anthem.

Remembrance Sunday started with a parade of the uniformed services along Park Street West which marched towards the Town Hall for a short service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny.