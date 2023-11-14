Remembrance parades and services mark Luton's tribute to its fallen heroes
Luton people turned out in force over a sombre weekend to remember those who had given their lives in conflicts around the world as well as those currently serving with the armed services.
On Saturday, Armistice Day, a brief service was held outside the Town Hall War Memorial. Civic dignitaries and members of the public were welcomed shortly before 11am by Rev David Kesterton, Dean of Luton. The Last Post was played before a two minutes’ silence on the hour. The brief commemoration concluded after the singing of the National Anthem.
Remembrance Sunday started with a parade of the uniformed services along Park Street West which marched towards the Town Hall for a short service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny.
The two minute silence was held, followed by prayers, participation from civic leaders and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial.