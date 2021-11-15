Remembrance Sunday 2021: Luton pays tribute to those who sacrificed so much

Luton town centre fell silent as the public joined with veterans, uniformed organisations and dignitaries on Sunday at Luton war memorial to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

After a low-key event in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year's Remembrance Sunday commemoration followed its normal pattern with a parade leaving Park Street West at 10.45am and marching towards the Town Hall for a short service beginning at 11am. This included a time of silence, prayers, exhortations from civic leaders and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the war memorial.

Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “Even with the passing of time the importance of collectively remembering our brave past and current service personnel, still remains. We owe it to them to reflect upon all they have done and continue to do.”

