On Sunday, November 10, hundreds of residents, dignitaries, elected officials, uniformed personnel, and community groups gathered to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Dunstable’s Remembrance Day Parade began at 10.30am, leaving from the Grove House Gardens and made its way through the town centre to Priory Gardens.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial, followed by a service at Priory Church.

Paul Hodson, Chief Executive and Town Clerk of Dunstable Town Council, delivered the Exhortation, followed by the Kohima Epitaph read by Cllr. Peter Hollick. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the Town Mayor of Dunstable, the Chair of CBC, and MP Alex Mayer led the wreath-laying ceremony, joined by veterans, Armed Forces organisations, and school pupils.

The Reverend Rachel Phillips concluded the War Memorial ceremony with prayers and a blessing, inviting all attendees to the inter-denominational service at Priory Church.

Dunstable Town Council said: “This year's Remembrance Day events in Dunstable were a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals to protect our freedoms. The town's commitment to honouring its fallen heroes continues to inspire and unite the community.”

A 100-year-old Second World War veteran from Dunstable marched past the Cenotaph at the national commemorations in London. Michael Woods, who is blind, was supported at the event by Blind Veterans UK.

In Houghton Regis, over 300 people stood by the Memorial Stone in remembrance. Wreaths were laid by representatives from

uniformed organisations, groups, societies and residents.

The council said: “Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank All Saints Parish Church, Houghton Regis Helpers, Houghton Regis Memorial Hall, Houghton Regis Youth Council and everyone who supported the services.”

Luton mayor, Councillor Tahmina Saleem, said: “We extend a big thank you to everyone that attended our events on Sunday and Monday, especially the groups that marched, and our speakers.

“Yesterday’s Remembrance parade and service displayed Luton’s diversity as communities came together to pay their respects and pay tribute to our armed forces. It was great to see so many of our residents, including many of the younger generations, come out to remember the brave sacrifices made.

“We remembered the brave deeds of the past. Countless acts of self-sacrifice – recorded and unrecorded - of many who are no longer alive.”

She added: “Whilst the two tragic wars of the last century seem somehow distant, we are no strangers to conflicts in the 21st century. Because of this we remember those who serve us now, whose lives have been scarred by conflict and war.

“And in honour of those who have served and serve we recommit to being peacemakers and fighting for peace, by seeking unity not division in all that we do with our hearts, minds, words and actions.”

1 . Remembrance Sunday Cadets stood to attention outside of Luton Town Hall. Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance Sunday Flags were held during the service outside the Town Hall. Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance Sunday Community leaders were invited to commemorate fallen heroes. Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales