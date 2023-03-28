Heizel hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve

Heizel, aged 18, was last seen on New Year’s Eve, December 31 in Luton although police believe her location may have changed since she was first reported missing.

A police spokesman said: “Today, we’re renewing our appeal for any information the public might have on her whereabouts.

“Heizel is described as South American, 5’4’’, medium build with long straight dark brown and light grey eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a bobble hat, a red thigh length hooded jacket, black leggings, black and white trainers, and she was carrying a rucksack or small black handbag.

"We understand a few weeks have passed since she was reported missing, please note in that time officers have carried out several lines of enquiry.”