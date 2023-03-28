News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Renewed appeal for Luton teen missing since New Year’s Eve

Police have renewed an appeal to help find a teenager who went missing in Luton three months ago.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Heizel hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve
Heizel hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve
Heizel hasn't been seen since New Year's Eve

Heizel, aged 18, was last seen on New Year’s Eve, December 31 in Luton although police believe her location may have changed since she was first reported missing.

A police spokesman said: “Today, we’re renewing our appeal for any information the public might have on her whereabouts.

“Heizel is described as South American, 5’4’’, medium build with long straight dark brown and light grey eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a bobble hat, a red thigh length hooded jacket, black leggings, black and white trainers, and she was carrying a rucksack or small black handbag.

Most Popular

"We understand a few weeks have passed since she was reported missing, please note in that time officers have carried out several lines of enquiry.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or going to the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting the reference MPL/2847/22