Dunstable Downs. Picture: National World

A glider was hit by a drone that was ‘intentionally flown’ near to it over Dunstable Downs, says the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mid-air collision happened on October 7 last year, just before 5pm.

But luckily the glider suffered only superficial damage to the wing – and the 59-year-old pilot was unharmed and landed safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report by the AAIB stated: “During the approach, the glider was struck by a small, unmanned aircraft (UA) that from the memory card recovered from the UA showed that it was intentionally flown close to the glider.”

The UA was a DJI Mini 2 drone used to take videos and images. It fell to the ground after the crash, and was retrieved by two young people.

The report stated: “The log and video show that the UA was flown on the direct approach path of the glider, and the glider was in view of the camera on the UA.”

It adds: “The video also shows that the UA was being flown from a public car park located on Dunstable Downs and that the young operator was accompanied by two adults.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AAIB concluded: “The mid-air collision occurred because the UA was intentionally flown on the approach path of the glider. Operation of the UA required an Operator ID, but the pilots were both too young to obtain one.”

A Civil Aviation Authority code states that drones should have an operator ID labelled on the drone: “Operators must be 18 years or over to obtain an Operator ID. Younger pilots can still fly the UA under the supervision of their guardian or parent providing they register for an Operator ID.”