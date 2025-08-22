Residents criticise council for ‘U-turn’ over Wandon Park’s annual picnic event

Wandon Park. Picture: Google Maps

Residents have been left questioning Luton Borough Council after it said that Wandon Park’s annual community picnic could go ahead, just weeks after saying another venue would have to be used.

The site has been approved for housing – with 42 homes for private sale and 17 for rent at affordable prices, according to Luton Borough Council.

As they do every year, Friends of Wandon Park submitted their application to have their ‘Picnic in the Park’ on the green space near their homes.

But they were told that Foxhall Homes, the Luton Borough Council’s development company, would be starting work on the site ‘imminently’ and that no event could be held there on August 31.

Organisers cancelled bookings with their vendors and abandoned the plans.

Now, the council says the original site can be used for the event. But organisers say it is too late.

A spokesperson for Friends of Wandon Park said: “We booked in good faith, it was getting bigger and bigger… and then we had to cancel everything.

“If our event is so important, couldn’t they have waited 31 days and let us have our Picnic in the Park? After all, they waited three years to get this going.”

The group’s spokesperson added: “By the time they told us it could go ahead, it was far too late to bring everything back together.”

The council insists it did not cancel the picnic. Instead, it says an alternative location was offered.

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “We would like to clarify that Luton Council did not cancel the Picnic in the Park event. The council offered an alternative venue next to the original location at Wandon, along with the necessary support to help ensure the event could go ahead as planned at this new venue.

“Following further engagement with Foxhall Homes and the appointed contractor, we were subsequently able to secure a short delay to construction works so the original venue could be made available. This update was shared with organisers as soon as it was confirmed.

“We’ve made several offers to meet with residents to discuss concerns and explore workable solutions. While we regret the event couldn’t proceed this year due to timing, we remain committed to working with the community to support future events at the new, larger adjacent neighbourhood park at Wandon.”

Despite this, the spokesperson for Friends of Wandon Park called the council’s decision a ‘U-turn’ and said: “The site they suggested was in another council area and simply not suitable for an event of this size.”

The event is now likely to be a scaled-back version of the yearly tradition – with families from the neighbourhood invited to come together on August 31.