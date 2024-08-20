Retired cop Tony completes 365 day charity running challenge in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Bedfordshire bobby and one of the county’s most senior freemasons set out to jog five kilometres every day for a year to raise money for charity – and has smashed his fundraising target.

Tony Green, of Somerset Avenue, Luton, hoped to raise about £1,000 but so far has raised almost £6,000.

Tony completed his final 365th session on Saturday morning as part of the Wardown Park fun run.

Tony is one of the county’s most senior freemasons, acting as Bedfordshire’s Provincial Grand Secretary and Almoner at the Manor Park Lodge in Ampthill.

Tony Green is due to complete his running challenge for charity on Saturday (24/8)

He has been raising money for the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) which helps Freemasons and their families in times of need and gives donations to local charities that provide services for the community.

Tony said: “I wanted to find something different and slightly unique to do, to contribute in some way to the Bedfordshire MCF 2026 Festival for the Masonic Charitable Foundation, (MCF).

“I am so proud that our fraternity has the Masonic Charitable Foundation. I passionately want every Freemason in the Province to be aware of the existence of the MCF and to know that it is there for them should the need ever arise.

"For the last few years, I had been a bit sedentary, having some knee problems. 5km or just over three miles each day is a good distance, and it is one that you can recover from to do it again the following day.

"In taking on this challenge I wanted to contribute to the Brethren reaching the Provincial target of £1m; also for myself to hopefully assist in becoming both physically and mentally fitter and not needing to call upon the assistance of the MCF.”

A Masonic colleague said: “To be honest, we never expected Tony to manage it. He’d piled on a few extra pounds over the years and looked like he’d get out of breath running a bath, let alone 5km.

“But he has stuck to it and raised a fantastic amount for charity. Full credit to him. Now we confidently expect Tony to be challenging for a place in the marathon at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.”

Click here to sponsor Tony via his fundraising page.