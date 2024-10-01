Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For seven years Labrador Toby kept people at Luton Airport safe by being their resident bomb detection dog.

The eight-year-old dog retired from his duties in the summer, and was adopted by Caitlin and Antony – but after settling into his new life, he became seriously ill.

Caitlin said: “A friend of ours worked at the airport and told us about Toby, and put us in touch with his handler. We met him and fell in love almost instantly!

But she added: “He was off his food and on September 19 he started being sick. We took him to the vets and they gave him an anti-sickness injection, sent him home, and asked us to go back in the following day. They gave him fluids and sent him home but told us to monitor him for a few days.

Toby in the vets. Picture: Thin Blue Paw

“We took him back again on the 23rd and he had an ultrasound as they thought he could have something stuck in his stomach.”

Toby was admitted for round-the-clock care for severe gastroenteritis last week and is being looked after by the veterinary team.

So far, the couple’s bill is up to £8,000.

Thankfully, the couple had registered him with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation – a charity that supports working and retired police dogs. The trustees stepped in and offered to help cover the cost of his treatment.

Trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: “Toby was seriously ill and needed intensive, round-the-clock care. Caitlin and Antony simply weren’t sure how they’d pay for the huge bill, and euthanasia was being seriously discussed when we offered him a lifeline – we wanted to give him a chance.

“Toby served the passengers of Luton Airport for seven years, keeping them safe, so it’s only right that now we do our bit to pay him back for his dedication by giving him a chance to recover and live out his retirement in his loving new home.”

The charity started an emergency appeal to help raise money for his treatment.

Caitlin added: “We’re so grateful to the Thin Blue Paw for their support for Toby; if it wasn’t for them we would have had to have made a really difficult decision to have him put to sleep because we just don’t have that sort of money.”