Retired Luton police officer is running 5km every day for a year to help charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retired police officer from Luton is running every day to raise funds for a charity in Bedfordshire.

Tony Green is running a minimum distance of 5km each day for a calendar year, and regularly takes part in Wardown Park runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tony said: “For the last few years I had been a bit sedentary, having some knee problems. 5km or just over three miles each day is a good distance, and it is one that you can recover from to do it again the following day.

Tony Green (pictured) has been taking on a running challenge for charity

"I find it disciplines me to find a time in my day to go out and do it. It also gives me time to think or to listen to an audiobook. So far all is going well, my times are bit by bit getting a little faster and in the last month I have shed half a stone.”

Tony is raising money for the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), and he is currently the provincial grand secretary for the Masonic Provincial of Bedfordshire.

The foundation helps Freemasons and their families in times of need and gives donations to local charities that provide services for the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement