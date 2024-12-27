Revealed: The 15 most read stories of 2024 in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis

1 . 46 criminals from Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis jailed in 2023 - including murderers, rapists and drug dealers

We put together a roundup of all of the people were jailed during 2023 and it proved to be very popular. We featured those who received some of the heaviest sentences handed down by judges at Luton Crown Court and other across the country - including the murderer of Saul Murray from Luton, Ikem Affia, who was sent down for life; serial rapist Petru Iancu who was jailed for 23 years; and drug dealer Ardjan Axhame who will spend the next decade in prison. Photo: Beds Police