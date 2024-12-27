Newspapers. Picture: Michael Bußmann from PixabayNewspapers. Picture: Michael Bußmann from Pixabay
Newspapers. Picture: Michael Bußmann from Pixabay

Revealed: The 15 most read stories of 2024 in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:36 GMT
As we get closer to the start of a new year, we are looking back at some of the biggest headlines in 2024.

In the year that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend came to Luton, Stellantis announced its plans to close the Vauxhall factory after nearly 120 years in the town and The Mall being renamed Luton Point, there were hundreds of stories that sparked debate and intrigue among our readers.

Scroll down to see the most read stories in Luton Today since January 2024:

We put together a roundup of all of the people were jailed during 2023 and it proved to be very popular. We featured those who received some of the heaviest sentences handed down by judges at Luton Crown Court and other across the country - including the murderer of Saul Murray from Luton, Ikem Affia, who was sent down for life; serial rapist Petru Iancu who was jailed for 23 years; and drug dealer Ardjan Axhame who will spend the next decade in prison.

1. 46 criminals from Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis jailed in 2023 - including murderers, rapists and drug dealers

We put together a roundup of all of the people were jailed during 2023 and it proved to be very popular. We featured those who received some of the heaviest sentences handed down by judges at Luton Crown Court and other across the country - including the murderer of Saul Murray from Luton, Ikem Affia, who was sent down for life; serial rapist Petru Iancu who was jailed for 23 years; and drug dealer Ardjan Axhame who will spend the next decade in prison. Photo: Beds Police

Our former reporter, Natalie Cummings, put together a list of all the schools in Luton that were given 'good' or 'outstanding' ratings from Ofsted in 2023. Did your child's school feature in our piece?

2. Ofsted reports: 41 Luton schools that received 'Good' or 'Outstanding' ratings in 2023

Our former reporter, Natalie Cummings, put together a list of all the schools in Luton that were given 'good' or 'outstanding' ratings from Ofsted in 2023. Did your child's school feature in our piece? Photo: svklimkim via Pixabay

In March, we covered this story about how a woman was left with no option but to soil herself after being made to stay on the phone for three hours during an enhanced medical assessment for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

3. Bedfordshire bowel cancer survivor forced to soil herself during three-hour PIP assessment

In March, we covered this story about how a woman was left with no option but to soil herself after being made to stay on the phone for three hours during an enhanced medical assessment for Personal Independence Payment (PIP). Photo: Pixabay

When the BBC chose Luton to host its flagship festival, Olivia Preston was invited along to experience all the action over three days. She was busy snapping music lovers and featured many in this roundup of pictures.

4. Over 100,000 music fans come to Luton for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

When the BBC chose Luton to host its flagship festival, Olivia Preston was invited along to experience all the action over three days. She was busy snapping music lovers and featured many in this roundup of pictures. Photo: Olivia Preston

