Road closures in place as King Charles visits Luton tomorrow
They’ll be closed from 6am to 5pm
Nine roads in Luton will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6) as King Charles visits Luton.
The King is due to attend a series of private meetings to meet members of the community and will be heading to the Town Hall, the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara and take a trip on the Luton DART which is due to open next year.
Advertisement
From 6am to 5pm the following roads will be closed:
Most Popular
> George Street
> Upper George Street
Advertisement
> Manchester Street
> Wellington Street (from junction at Stuart Street to George Street)
Advertisement
> Bridge Street
> Library Road
Advertisement
> Guildford Street (from junction with Mill Street)
> New Bedford Rd (from Junction with Mill Street)
Advertisement
> Gordon Street
For security reasons, the Palace is not publishing timings of the King’s itinerary in Luton tomorrow.