Nine roads in Luton will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6) as King Charles visits Luton.

The King is due to attend a series of private meetings to meet members of the community and will be heading to the Town Hall, the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara and take a trip on the Luton DART which is due to open next year.

Advertisement

From 6am to 5pm the following roads will be closed:

King Charles will visit Luton on December 6 (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

> George Street

> Upper George Street

Advertisement

> Manchester Street

> Wellington Street (from junction at Stuart Street to George Street)

Advertisement

> Bridge Street

> Library Road

Advertisement

> Guildford Street (from junction with Mill Street)

> New Bedford Rd (from Junction with Mill Street)

Advertisement

> Gordon Street