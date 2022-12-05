News you can trust since 1891

Road closures in place as King Charles visits Luton tomorrow

They’ll be closed from 6am to 5pm

By Laura Hutchinson
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 4:22pm

Nine roads in Luton will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6) as King Charles visits Luton.

The King is due to attend a series of private meetings to meet members of the community and will be heading to the Town Hall, the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara and take a trip on the Luton DART which is due to open next year.

From 6am to 5pm the following roads will be closed:

> George Street

> Upper George Street

> Manchester Street

> Wellington Street (from junction at Stuart Street to George Street)

> Bridge Street

> Library Road

> Guildford Street (from junction with Mill Street)

> New Bedford Rd (from Junction with Mill Street)

> Gordon Street

For security reasons, the Palace is not publishing timings of the King’s itinerary in Luton tomorrow.

