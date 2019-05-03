Road closures planned in Luton for Hatters’ celebrations

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to celebrate Luton Town Football Club’s promotion to the Championship on Sunday (5 May) and a number of roads and two bus services will be affected.

The event will include an open-top bus tour leaving Kenilworth Road around noon and travelling via Dunstable Road, Telford Way, and New Bedford Road (along the busway) before arriving in St George’s Square at 12.15pm.

Last year's promotion celebrations in the town centre

Players and officials will then join the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Naseem Ayub, on stage for short celebratory speeches before they attend a civic reception in the Town Hall. Large screens will display this season’s highlights on stage until around 2.00pm. Full details of the celebration can be found here.

For the safety of staff and supporters, Guildford Street, Bridge Street, Library Road, Gordon Street, Alma Street, Alma Link, Manchester Street, George Street, Upper George Street, Wellington Street, Peel Street, Dunstable Place, Oak Road and New Bedford (jct. with Luton-Dunstable Busway) will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Sunday.

There will also be some altercations to bus stops:

Z service – will not stop at the stations at the Galaxy but instead will arrive and depart from bays at LS10 Interchange Bus Station.

27 service –will not pick up from stop S6 but instead it will pick up from stop S1 in Silver street.

The busway is unaffected during this period and direct access from the busway to the interchange will be maintained.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Luton Council is asking supporters to leave their cars at home and use alternative forms of transport to come into the town.