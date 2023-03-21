There will be four major road work incidents around Luton this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

There will also be a diversion in place around junction 11 of the M1 with an entry slip road closure.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures start today (Tuesday).

• A1081, from 10pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, roundabout outer ring management and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.