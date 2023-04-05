A high school in Luton welcomed the National Deaf Children's Society for a special visit.

Parents, carers and young deaf learners at Icknield High School participated in a series of fun, informative and engaging workshops. The charity’s roadshow team visited the school to give support, advice and information, with the workshops focused on building confidence and self-esteem, and showing hearing children how to communicate with their deaf classmates.

A total of 25 deaf children and young people enjoyed workshops from the roadshow team, including topics such as Deaf identity, emotional health and wellbeing and online safety.

There was also a special drop-in session attended by around 15 parents of deaf children, supported by one of the charity’s advice and guidance officers. The team also showcased the latest technology and equipment, including things like flashing doorbells, vibrating alarm clocks and the latest apps that can transform how deaf children communicate.

Roadshow team member Steve Gardiner said: “the outreach work of the National Deaf Children’s Society helps empower deaf children and young people and raises awareness of deafness among their friends, family and teachers. It’s great to see at first hand the fantastic impact that the work of the charity is having on the lives of the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and young people.

"By sharing information and developing everyone’s understanding of deafness, we’re working towards a world without barriers for every deaf child. We want to remind every deaf child that they have incredible potential and should be aiming high. With the right support, they can do anything anyone else can do.”