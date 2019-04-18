Roadworks to start on Gipsy Lane in Luton

Motorists are advised that works will start on Gipsy Lane on Monday, April 29.

The improvements, which will result in a new school access into the junction and provide a pedestrian crossing across Gipsy Lane, are expected to last 12 weeks.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place for the duration with motorists being unable to turn right from Gipsy Lane into the retail park.

Traffic will be diverted up to the Osborne Road roundabout.

Nicola Monk, Interim Corporate Director for Place and Infrastructure said: “We will be working with our contractor to ensure that any disruptions are kept to a minimum and the works completed in the shortest time possible.

“However, there may be some delays and drivers are asked to consider this when planning their journeys.”