Roll up to Stopsley Christmas Market

These cute rustic wooden reindeers will be on sale at Stopsley Churches' Christmas market

Make an early start to your to your festive shopping at Stopsley Churches' inaugural bumper Christmas market from 2 - 4pm on Saturday December 4.

Enjoy a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine while you wander round more than 70 stalls selling everything from rustic wooden reindeers to bath bombs, from candles to crochet creations.

The market is a joint venture between St Thomas's and Stopsley Baptist Church.

Spokeswoman Linda Clitheroe said: "We want to put Stopsley on the map as a community centre. We've already had a terrific response on our FB page with more than 1,000 people saying they'd like to come.

"There was so much interest in the Scarecrow Festival in September and we're hoping everyone will be just as keen to visit this event."

All sorts of refreshments will be available as well as a huge array of gifts to suit every friend, relative and colleague or acquaintance, as well as every pocket.

Entrance is free and there'll be carols in the churchyard at 5pm to add to the atmosphere.