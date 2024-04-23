Rooted in family, branching out in care: Couple set to change the face of care in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spending her formative years in a family home bustling with multiple generations of the Patel family, those early lessons in family values were not only life-shaping for Pooja but also have ultimately become the driving force behind her latest venture.

Together with her husband Mital, Pooja has launched Visiting Angels, a dedicated care provider that supports people in the comfort of their own homes, to bring a touch of home and warmth to every household in need of exceptional care services in Luton and neighbouring areas in North Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After graduating with a master’s in international business, Pooja decided to pursue a career dedicated to helping others.

Mital and Pooja

She spent six years in pharmaceuticals before feeling that something was missing, not believing she was having a positive impact in the way she was expecting.

When her grandma became ill, Pooja acted as her in-home carer, and after she passed away in 2017, she felt like she’d lost the meaning for her life. So, following her move to Stevenage to start afresh, she has committed to taking the pressure off families who have been forced to choose between their careers and caring for loved ones in need.

“I really want Visiting Angels to be a testament to multi-generational care,” said Pooja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Living with my grandma for most of my life, I was taught the importance of caring for and appreciating your family while you have the chance.

"At school, while others my age were excited for the holidays so they could go to the park or go out with friends, I really couldn’t wait to be at home with my grandma, a woman who was my absolute rock and my best friend.

“I want to change the narrative around social care, making in-home care accessible and not something to be ashamed of.

"We’ve designed a completely open-plan office as it’s vital to go one step further than simply calling our service an ‘open door policy’. We run regular open-office days, putting on what we call ‘Angel Appetisers’ for our incredible staff and inviting our local community down to meet our Angels in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carers truly do the most exceptional job, and I want to make sure they see the impact of the amazing work they do every day. Our care staff deserve to be treated with the same level of respect we know they show to our clients, so we’re committed to going above and beyond to show our Angels how valued they really are.”

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector.

Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. Through both financial rewards and opportunities for career development, Pooja and the Visiting Angels team are determined to address issues surrounding the industry, which often leaves carers feeling little to no appreciation.

“I want Visiting Angels to become synonymous with high-quality in-home care,” added Pooja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are focused on providing that service, day in and day out, to the people who need it most, all while making sure our carers feel valued and respected. We’re aiming to become the employer of choice for carers in North Hertfordshire, creating jobs and helping to show our local carers that they deserve to be celebrated every single day.

"When I see people smile and I know it’s because of something I’ve been a part of, that’s my real motivator, so to see carers and clients happy because of the work we do makes me prouder than anything.”