Rose's singing brings joy to the elderly in Luton

A 98-year-old woman from Luton has been praised for bringing joy to the people in the elderly centre with her singing.

Rosanna Allen, affectionately known as Rose, shares her singing talent every week at the elderly centre and she has also been a long-term Choir member of Saint Margarets Methodist Church in Luton.

Emily Browne (Rose's daughter), Rose and Lorna Malcolm (close family friend)

Originally from the Caribbean Island of Montserrat, Rose took the 16 day journey to England to join her husband on the SS Auriga docking in Southampton in May 1956.

She has lived happily in Luton for the past 51 years.

Having been raised by her aunt in Montserrat who was an organist and choir mistress, she developed her passion for singing at the age of five.

Although being one of the eldest members of the African Caribbean Community in Luton, she remains very active and will frequently be found entertaining and leading her fellow elders in song.

Often bursting into rendition, Rose has been known to have a little dance with her walking stick for support.

Long-term friend Lorna Malcolm says “Rose is a most incredible lady, with an incredible voice and memory for her age.

"Her range of songs is astonishing."

Her unique gift and ability to reach the elderly who have dementia through singing has been equated to pumping honey to the soul.

Rose has eight daughters and a very large, caring family.

She said: “I’m trusting the dear Lord to see me to 100 years, and yes I will still be singing then.”

Rose has been described as an inspiration to the young and old alike exemplifying lifelong service and love for her community.