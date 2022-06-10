Rousing send off for Luton’s inspirational transplant cycling champion

Pupils from Tennyson Road Primary School cheered her on as she set off from London Square accompanied by Daren Nathan and James Hooper from the London Square development team.

Chief executive Adam Lawrence was so moved by Ottilie’s story that he has funded the ride, organised transport and encouraged staff to do their own fundraising.

Ottilie’s gruelling 21 day challenge from England to Majorca is her way of saying thank you to the two surgeons who saved her life.

Ottilie Quince is given a rousing farewell by Tennyson Road Primary School pupils

She said: “My target is £20,000 to help fund research that will make a difference to other people like me with kidney disease.”

Ottilie was born with 20 percent kidney function and has overcome both a kidney transplant and two bouts of cancer in the transplanted organ.

Her inspirational courage in beating all the odds and winning 18 gold medals at the Word Transplant Games has attracted widespread support from cycling communities here and in Majorca where she runs a cycle shop and bike tour business in Puerto Pollensa.

The two charities Ottilie is supporting are UCARE (Urology Cancer Research and Education) and The Urology Foundation.

She added: “I also want to prove that if you look after your health and wellbeing, you can accomplish insurmountable goals. My fitness has payed a vital part in my recovery.”