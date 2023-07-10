News you can trust since 1891
Royal Marine, estate agent and professional cake maker join the ranks at Bedfordshire Police

“I found the classroom training tough… but I’ve learnt how resilient I am”
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST

A Royal Army medic, a Royal Marine, health and safety officer, estate agent and professional cake maker are just some of the new officers who have joined Bedfordshire Police this week.

Twenty-eight officers celebrated passing initial training after spending the last 22 weeks in the classroom learning the basics of policing.

Student officers outside police HQStudent officers outside police HQ
Student officers outside police HQ
They were in two different cohorts, the fast-track detective route, to become a detective in two years, and the other group on a degree apprenticeship, where they train as an officer alongside gaining a fully funded degree with Anglia Ruskin University.

Former estate agent – student officer Brogan – said: “I’m so pleased I’ve made it through initial training, it was a rollercoaster and I have learnt so much about policing and so much about myself. I found the classroom training tough, I’m not a classroom person but I’ve learnt how resilient I am, and I can’t wait to show how great I can be in the role of a detective and police officer.”

Chief Inspector Chris Simmons said: “Some of the new officers this week have come from the armed forces and joined us on the route where officers gain a degree. Not many people realise that you don’t need A-level to join the degree route, we can take into account work experience or other qualifications.”

Bedfordshire Police have several ways to join policing as a police officer or detective – with or without qualifications.

