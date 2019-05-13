Royal visit to Luton’s Wardown House on Wednesday!

Residents are waiting in excitement as Luton will welcome a member of the royal family to Wardown House.

HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, will be making a special visit to the town on May 15 to view the beautiful Victorian mansion.

Wardown House Museum and Gallery

The prince is the first cousin of Her Majesty The Queen and the grandson of George V, while he is known for his passion for architecture.

His Royal Highness should certainly feel charmed when visiting Wardown House Museum and Gallery, which in its past life was home of the Scargill family, and later a military hospital.

Residents are also sure that His Royal Highness will appreciate the building’s beauty, with the Duke having graduated from Magdalene College, Cambridge, with a degree in architecture in 1966.

The museum allows guests to step back in time and experience what life was like for a wealthy Victorian family, while it also tells of “Luton’s transformation into the exciting and diverse town it is today”.

Prince Richard had planned a full-time career in architecture but, on the death of his elder brother, he became his father’s heir and took on increased royal duties and the responsibility for the family estate at Barnwell in Northamptonshire.

He is married to Birgitte van Deurs, The Duchess of Gloucester, and the royal couple live in Kensington Palace.