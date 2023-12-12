RSPCA appeal after woman seen throwing cat over Luton  fence and driving off

The cat has been taken in by the homeowners after it was abandoned in their garden

The RSPCA want to speak to the woman in the photo

The hunt is on for a woman caught on camera throwing a cat over a fence in Luton.

The RSPCA would like to speak to the woman in connection with the incident in which a young male cat was seen being thrown into a front garden in Luton.

The incident happened on November 22 at 8.30pm outside a house in Bretts Mead, Luton.

A white Mercedes car is seen driving up to the location and a woman wearing a dressing gown gets out and throws the cat over the fence into a front garden – the woman gets back in the car and then drives off. The number plates of the car appear to have been covered over hiding the registration.

RSPCA Inspector Stephanie Law is investigating the incident and said: “We are grateful to the finder who has kindly offered to give the cat a loving home.

“We’re very keen to find out more about why this cat was left and we’d appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with the RSPCA by contacting our appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.”

Animal abandonment incidents have soared to a shocking three-year high as the RSPCA warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter.

The abandoned moggie now has a new home

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales – which could equate to 21,417 reports over 2023. This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, and the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9% rise in abandonment calls this year. It’s higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 and 2022.

The RSPCA is raising awareness of the shocking reality facing abandoned and neglected pets this festive season with the launch of its new Christmas film. You can Join the Christmas Rescue and help the RSPCA be there for animals as neglect and abandonment soars.