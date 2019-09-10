Rubbish dumped near Keech Hospice in Luton removed by council

Central Bedfordshire Council has cleared a pile of rubbish dumped on the lane that leads to Keech Hospice Care in Luton.

The rubbish was dumped over the weekend and after reports of fly-tipping, on the lane in Streatley, were made to Central Bedfordshire Council it was removed on Tuesday morning.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We’ve cleared the reported fly-tipping.

"We take fly-tipping very seriously, if we can find sufficient evidence in the rubbish about who is responsible we will look to prosecute.”