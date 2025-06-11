Rubbish fire started inside Luton porch was 'deliberate'

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:53 BST
Beds Fire & RescueBeds Fire & Rescue
Beds Fire & Rescue
Firefighters put out a blaze in Luton yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) after rubbish was set alight.

A crew from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire inside a porch in Eaton Green Road at 7.19pm.

A jet was used to extinguish the flames. The service said the cause of the fire was deliberate.

