Rubbish fire started inside Luton porch was 'deliberate'
Firefighters put out a blaze in Luton yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) after rubbish was set alight.
A crew from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire inside a porch in Eaton Green Road at 7.19pm.
A jet was used to extinguish the flames. The service said the cause of the fire was deliberate.
