Runner secures place at London Marathon for Luton charity

A runner from Dunstable has been given a charity place with Stepping Stones at next year's London Marathon.

Shilen Martin, 46, will be taking on the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday, April 26, for the Luton charity that supports vulnerable women and helps them transform their lives.

Shilen will be running the marathon to raise money for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones (Luton) is a charity dedicated to empowering women who have suffered domestic abuse or are vulnerable due to substance misuse by providing hope and the skills and resources to make positive life choices.

Shilen said: "Stepping Stones provide a safe welcoming environment for women living in Luton and Central Bedfordshire who have suffered abuse and who are vulnerable due to substance misuse or offending.

"I am a work coach in Milton Keynes, and I work with vulnerable women on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, I help them remove barriers and rebuild their lives.

"The work I do is similar to what Stepping Stones do, I can relate to the work they do, I want to help raise money for them and help them."

Shilen completed his first marathon in Milton Keynes earlier this year, and has already ran 898 miles this year.

He said: "I applied for this year's marathon but didn't get a place, that made me more determined to get a place for next year.

"In the New Year I'm planning 16 weeks of specific marathon training because you have to do the miles on the road to build up your endurance and stamina to run a marathon.

"I'm determined, motivated and passionate about raising this money for the charity and running London Marathon because it has always been a lifetime ambition to run this iconic marathon.

"The main thing is to enjoy it and also raise as much awareness and money for the charity, I have already raised £400, and hope to raise £1,500.

"Every little bit helps to supporting vulnerable women to move forward and transform their lives and if applicable their children which is good for them and society."

To make a donation visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ShilenMantri1.

> For more information on the charity visit: www.steppingstonesluton.co.uk.