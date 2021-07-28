Sad adieu for Luton veterinary surgery after 50 years treating the town's pets

Studley Road Veterinary Surgery

Studley Road Veterinary Surgery, which is run by the CVS Group, has announced it will close its doors for good on Friday, July 30.

Clients have been advised they can use CVS's other two sites located in Stevenage - the Great Ashby Veterinary Hospital and Roebuck Veterinary Group.

A "heartbroken" message on Studley Road's Facebook page stated: "Like so many business across the country, COVID-19 has had a big impact on the practice.

"It has been challenging to provide the best urgent and emergency vet cover while maintaining a safe working environment for our clients, their pets and our practice colleagues."

Studley Road is a widely respected vets surgery and many pet owners have been left frustrated at its upcoming closure.

Amanda Courtney, of Feline Cat Rescue in Luton said: "To say we are shocked, devastated and very worried is an understatement.

"We developed a great relationship with the staff and our hearts go out to them.

"We are now left high and dry and the future of FCR is in the balance. Yes there are other vets in Luton but they are not taking on new clients.

"Part of our adoption process includes a voucher for neutering at Studley Road. There are quite a few of these vouchers that have yet to be redeemed and people are getting worried.

"Now Studley Road have said they will transport cats over to their sister practice in Stevenage, which is okay for now if it works. Our worry is what will happen next month and from then on.

"We recently launched a campaign to microchip any cat in Luton for free, this will now be cut short."

James Cahill, group business development director at CVS Group, said: “It is with great regret that we have taken the decision to close our Studley Road Veterinary Surgery due to operational constraints in the local area.