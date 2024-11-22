Safety warning after emergency carbon monoxide calls rise by quarter in Luton

Woman testing a domestic Boiler. Photo by David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Cadent has warned people in Luton about the dangers of carbon monoxide after a spike in emergency calls in the last year.

Engineers from the region’s gas emergency service responded to 334 carbon monoxide-related jobs in Luton in 2023/24 – a 26 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Cadent says that the trend highlights “the critical need to continue to raise awareness of CO, and for home and other property owners not to forget annual checks of any fuel-burning appliance” – like central heating boilers and log burners.

Every year, there are around 40 deaths attributed to CO poisoning in England and Wales.

Vicky Grieve, East of England Network Director at Cadent, said: “On the one hand, it is encouraging that people are contacting the gas emergency service if they suspect carbon monoxide. It is exactly the right thing to do, to ring 0800 111 999 immediately.

“However, we are also concerned that this is further evidence of another worrying trend. We commissioned research this year which told us that almost 30 per cent of people are only getting their boilers serviced every two years, or less often than that.

“This is a big worry – I can’t stress enough just how important it is to get your boiler serviced every year.

“You can’t smell carbon monoxide, and you can’t see, taste or hear it. An annual safety check, by a Gas Safe registered engineer, is your best way to protect you and your family.”

Cadent is urging all property owners to get their gas appliances serviced every year, by a Gas Safe registered engineer, and to get carbon monoxide alarms.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often mistaken for flu or hangover – including headache, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness.

Cadent said: “Other signs that CO may be present are that a gas flame burning orange-yellow, instead of blue; the pilot light frequently going off; excess condensation in rooms with gas appliances; and soot/yellow-brown staining around an appliance.

“Carbon monoxide alarms are recommended for every room where there is such a fuel burning appliance. These must be tested regularly, and check that they remain in date (there will be a date printed on the alarm, to indicate when it should be replaced).”