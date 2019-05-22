Salon celebrates thirty years in Luton

The owner of Blow Your Top in Luton recently invited her customers to celebrate the salon serving the community for thirty years.

Sheila Franklin organised a party at her salon on Chapel Street, she wanted to celebrate the milestone with her customers, friends and family.

Blow Yor Top Salon celebrates 30 years

She said: “It feels like I have been in Luton all my life, it has been great. I feel blessed to be able to celebrate 30 years here.

“I have met some amazing people and made some great friends here.

“I would like to thank all my customers that have kept supported me since 1989. Over the years I have learnt that sometimes you need to let people help you.

“I had a little get together here to celebrate, about 100 people came, it was great to see so many people!”

Sheila has thanked all her customers for their support over the years

Blow Your Top Salon is celebrating 30 years