SALTO gym club in Luton launches fundraiser for state of the art club facilities

SALTO Gymnastics, which officially launched it’s fundraising campaign today (Thursday, September 1) needs to raise at least £8,000 which will then be match funded by Sport England, to improve and extend the facilities at its clubhouse in Sundon Park.

The new multi-sport, expansion and refurbishment project is expected to cost around £70,000.

To date the club has secured £47,000 of grants and pledges from Arnold Clark Foundation, Santa Barbara Heights Foundation, The Wixamtree Charitable Trust, The Clothworkers Foundation and the Postcode Places Trust.

The club has launched a fundraising campaign

Its crowdfunding target is £20,000, and Carl Richardson, trustee and chief operating officer of the club said: “This is a vital part of the funding mix strategy that includes charitable trusts and foundations, business sponsorship and own resources to get us over the line with your help.

“We are pleased to announce that Sport England have agreed to match fund up to 40% of the amount raised towards our target up to £8,000. This is a fabulous pledge and will help us to reach our £20,000 target.

“We recognise that the current cost of living crisis presents particular challenges for the local community and therefore we need to reduce the dependency on financially challenged parents and carers and need the wider community to assist us to reach our target.”

The crowdfunding scheme also works with businesses to offer incentives

SALTO has big plans for the future

Carl said: “We need to raise awareness among local businesses to see if they will support us by offering “rewards” that basically work by giving an incentive to donors to pledge money in exchange for receiving some form of benefit.

“For example, they could donate £20 and get a 2 for 1 meal at local restaurant or free MOT with every full service.”

The club has eight local businesses signed up so far including discounts at a hairdresser’s, an escape room and a free trial for maths tutorials, but wants more to sign up.

"It’s not just about the donations,” said Carl. “It gives people an incentive to donate to us by us giving something back.

"With a whole raft of rewards and incentives it encourages others who are not connected to the club and means we will get more support in the future.”

SALTO, a charitable foundation which started in 1995, was badly hit by the covid pandemic, when its’ more than 1,000 members dropped to around 650. It has built itself back up to around 800 members and has just welcomed a Brazilian jujitsu group to the organisation, but needs to carry out essential works on its facilities on the Camford Way industrial estate.

There are plans for multi sports expansion and refurbishment with a new coach welfare room, toilets and changing facilities.

Former Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist and gymnast Jackie Brady, who lives locally is a patron of the charity and is also offering discounts on her range of leotards and clothing as a reward for donations.

The club is set to launch its fundraising in September. To find out more about how to get involved contact Carl at [email protected]