Samaritans join forces with passengers at Luton train station in bid to save lives

A team of Samaritans will be out in force at Luton rail station tomorrow to encourage train passengers to help save lives.

The volunteers, working with station staff, will highlight the power of talking as a way of helping people in distress.

Commuters and other passengers will be encouraged to look out for people at the station and on trains who appear to need help and strike up a conversation. This could be merely asking ‘Do you know where I can get a coffee?’

Research has shown this type of simple contact can help prevent suicide. It can lead to further conversation and ease the pressure people are feeling - ultimately saving lives.

The Samaritans team will be at the station from 8am to 1pm on Thursday (Feb 23) explaining the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign to passengers and leaflets to help ease any concerns they may have in approaching someone in distress.

Larry Redmond, director of Luton Samaritans, said: “It’s understandable that you might feel nervous about approaching someone you don’t know, but at Samaritans we know that suicide is preventable and suicidal thoughts are often temporary.

“So, just by having the confidence to trust your instincts and use those small talk skills we all have, it could be all it takes to help interrupt those thoughts.”

The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, first launched in 2017, is being run in partnership with Network Rail, British Transport Police and the wider rail industry.

Mr Redmond added: “There’s no evidence that you will make the situation worse and you don’t need training for this. It’s about being there for that person, listening and showing you care which can make all the difference.”

Working with Network Rail, the Samaritans have previously trained over 27,000 rail staff and British Transport Police in suicide prevention.

The Luton team are part of a network of Samaritans groups who will be heading to their local stations to host outreach events across the country.

The new campaign film is available to download here