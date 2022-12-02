Families are being warned to watch out for a ticket scam at Santa’s grotto at The Olde Watermill Shopping Centre near Luton.

They are being reminded that tickets are not transferrable – so cannot be bought from a third party seller.

A spokesperson on the village’s Facebook site said: “Sadly we have become aware that there are scammers on our page, purporting to sell Grotto tickets either multiple times or indeed tickets that they don’t possess.

A man dressed as Father Christmas (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“Legitimate official tickets, as per our terms and conditions, are non transferable, so please DO NOT buy any tickets from a third party.

“We are amazed and saddened that people would do this at Christmas and essentially to children. But unfortunately you will only be admitted to the Grotto with official tickets in the name of the original purchaser.’

The post has raised a storm of protest and disgust.

One commenter said: “Wow! Lower than a snake’s belly! What kind of mind even think of these things for goodness sake!”

Another added: “What a low thing to do. I just hope the scammers have the worst, most miserable Christmas ever!!! Karma!”

> The Olde Watermill Shopping Village came in for criticism earlier this year when tickets for visits to the Grotto went on sale in March – nine months ahead of the festive season.

