Say 'Hi' to a new bus service in Houghton Regis

Grant Palmer has launched new services in Houghton Regis

Central Bedfordshire Council has this week launched a service with operator Grant Palmer Ltd, linking new developments in the north of Houghton Regis with the town as well as Dunstable and Luton via the guided busway.

Using Section 106 developer contribution money, the council has awarded the new service contract to Grant Palmer to serve residents living in the Bidwell West development. Grant Palmer is a long-standing bus service provider across Central Bedfordshire.

The new ‘Hi’ service will operate seven days a week, with an hourly service Monday to Saturday and a two-hourly service on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Residents using the new service will benefit from capped weekly and monthly travel costs and access to the latest travel information for the service via the Grant Palmer app. The app also provides journey planning services, live bus tracking and expected arrival times.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We are thrilled to provide a new bus service to the residents in the north of Houghton Regis.

“Public transport is an important service to many people and despite the impact the pandemic has had on passenger numbers, we remain committed to prioritising bus services and new routes across Central Bedfordshire.”

The “Hi” service will operate 7 days a week, with an hourly service Monday to Saturday and a two hourly service on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Customers can benefit from capped weekly and monthly travel- a week’s bus travel is capped at £14 when paying using a contactless card. The Grant Palmer app has bus times, journey planning and live bus tracking to give customers reassurance and up to the minute information.

Thomas Manship, Executive Assistant for Grant Palmer Ltd added: “We have proudly operated on the Luton and Dunstable guided busway since it’s opening in 2013. Our new busway service will provide connections to education, leisure and healthcare for our customers in Houghton Regis. We can’t wait to say Hi and meet our new customers”.