Scheme to allow parking on Houghton Regis pavement causes concern

An innovative scheme to allow parking on pavements in Houghton Regis has been causing some consternation with locals.

By Lynn Hughes
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:12 am
Central Bedfordshire Council introduced the scheme on Park Avenue to remove a verge and provide a surface for vehicles to park partially on the footpath.

They say the scheme will help ease parking issues in the area and sufficient space would be left on both the footpath and the road for pedestrians and motorists.

A spokesman for the council said at the time: “Considerations were very much made to pedestrians, with the purpose of the parking cage being to formalise the area provided for parking, which leaves sufficient space on the footpath for pedestrians/wheelchairs/mobility scooters/push chairs etc.”

The new parking area on Park Avenue

But after the scheme was revealed locals took to social media to object.

One said on Twitter: “I'm loath to single out engineers who do this. But imagine doing this and being proud of it.#PavementParking #PavementsForPeople. In my experience, these schemes are usually selected through dictat from councillors or the Portfolio Holder, as opposed to being guided by policy.”

And another asked the council: “So, you consider this enough space for a wheelchair user or a pram when someone is walking towards them in the opposite direction?”

A council spokesman told the Luton News: “We have removed the grass verge in Park Avenue and made it available for parking to try

and address the parking issues for residents. We will seek feedback from residents to help evaluate the scheme in six months before making a final decision on the scheme.

“We will speak to the relevant landowner and ask that they trim the encroaching hedge back.”

