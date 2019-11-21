Schoolchildren put on a night of music at Luton's Stockwood Park Academy

Stockwood Park Academy was alive with the sound of music, as Luton children joined pupils from four local schools to put on a spectacular night of entertainment.

Sixty children aged between five and 16 took part in the event on Thursday, November 7, in front of an audience of 200 parents, teachers, family and friends.

Shared Learning Trust Choir

The line-up included choirs, groups and rock bands from the five schools which make up the Shared Learning Trust: the Linden Academy, Luton, Chalk Hills Academy, Luton, Stockwood Park Academy, Luton, Rushmere Park Academy, Leighton Buzzard and Vale Academy, of Wilbury Drive in Dunstable.

The event was organised by the trust’s director of primary education, Bex Howe, herself a former music teacher and an accomplished violinist.

She said: “It was wonderful to get so many children together making music. I was delighted with the standard of music and, more importantly, with the enthusiasm from every student up on stage during the evening.”

The audience enjoyed a wide range of music, from jazz standards such as ‘Autumn Leaves’ to pop classics like ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

Shared Learning Trust Rock Band

The event culminated in a spectacular rendition of ‘We Are The World’ involving all of the children together.

Ms Howe added: “This was our first Trust Music Show, but I’ve a feeling it might become a regular fixture in our calendar as it was so well received. There was so much talent on show - well done to everyone involved!”