Schools in Luton and Dunstable to take part in new scheme to prevent exploitation of pupils

The scheme has been launched by Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, to tackle persistent school absenteeism.

It will be led by the Beds Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) to provide tailored support to young people with a pattern of persistent absenteeism who could be at risk of exploitation.

Support for families will also be a part of the initiative.

Various agencies in Bedfordshire have been working for months on the programme to ensure correct processes are in place to best target those most in need of support.

PCC Mr Akinbusoye said: “It is a sad reality that many children caught up in knife crime, in county lines and in serious and organised crime are frequently absent from school, despite the best efforts of parents and our schools.

“The scale of this challenge is enormous: last year 109 children were identified as potential victims of modern slavery in Bedfordshire, while we see too many children coming into police custody for criminal offences.

“By providing this tailored support at an early stage and encouraging them to stay in education, we could make a massive difference to the lives of these young people for the better.

“I believe this programme will help enhance all our collective efforts to safeguard our children and keep them in school.”

Schools with concerns about a child’s absenteeism will be able to make a referral to the youth intervention specialist (YIS) team, a group of specialist youth workers which works with young people and families caught up in exploitation.

The YIS team will then consider how best to support that child.

Over the summer the YIS team has offered more intensive support to those found to have been persistently absent from school with a number of success stories including one securing an apprenticeship.

Kimberley Lamb, VERU director, said: “Everyone at the VERU is committed to improving the lives of young people here in Bedfordshire. I passionately believe that this project can do that.